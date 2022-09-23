Watch CBS News
Police searching for suspect who sexually assaulted woman in Hollywood Hills

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Police are actively searching for a man wanted in connection with an attempted sexual assault in Hollywood Hills. 

Los Angeles Police Department

The incident occurred on Sept. 17 at around 6 a.m., when a man attacked a female victim who was walking in the area of Bronson Avenue and Hollyridge Drive. According to Los Angeles Police Department, he attempted to remove the victim's clothing before she was able to fight him off and flee from the area. 

The suspect, "who appeared to be masquerading as a jogger prior to the assault," is described as a White male with curly blonde hair and blue eyes, standing around 6-feet tall and weighing around 170 pounds. He was captured by a nearby surveillance camera that provided police with several images. 

Anyone with additional information was asked to contact detectives at (213) 473-0447. 

First published on September 22, 2022 / 5:44 PM

