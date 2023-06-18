Police searching for suspect seen fleeing scene of North Hills shooting on electric scooter

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in North Hills late Friday afternoon.

According to Los Angeles Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 8600 block of Parthenia Place after receiving reports of shots fired in the area.

Upon arrival, they found a man in his 40s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on the sidewalk.

The victim, who remains unidentified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

As they continue their investigation, LAPD detectives say that the suspect, only described as a man in his 20s wearing a black hat, gray sweatpants and a white t-shirt, was seen riding away from the area on an electric scooter.

Investigators expect to remain on scene for several hours as they continue to survey the area.