Police searching for suspect in stabbing near McDonald's in Long Beach

A man was stabbed near a McDonald's in Long Beach Tuesday, and police are searching for the suspect.

Officers called to the restaurant in the area of 4th Street and Bonito Avenue at about 11:50 a.m. found a man suffering from stab wounds to the upper and lower body. The man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation determined the man had been stabbed by another man who ran away from the scene before officers arrived. A motive for the stabbing is not known at this time, and suspect information was not released.

Officers are on the scene, and have taped off the front entrance and the drive-thru driveway of the McDonald's as part of their crime scene. It's unclear if the stabbing happened inside the restaurant or nearby.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.