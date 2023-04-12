Police searching for suspect connected to homicide investigation in Chino

Police are searching for a suspect connected to a homicide that occurred in Chino earlier in April.

According to a release from Chino Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 5400 block of Philadelphia Avenue at around 2:10 a.m. on April 2 in regards to the discovery of a possibly dead body.

From left to right: Carlos Meza (62), Manuel Malgra (45), Taylor Sanchez (21) Chino Police Department

Officers arrived to find a man who appeared to be the victim of a shooting in the parking lot. The victim, since identified as 51-year-old Chino resident Phillip Hernandez, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"During the course of the investigation, detectives identified three suspects involved in the shooting death of Hernandez and it is believed that all four subjects knew or were acquainted with one another," the statement said.

The next day, investigators located one suspect, 21-year-old Chino resident Taylor Sanchez, in the 13300 block fo Central Avenue and took him into custody. After they served a search warrant at his home, Sanchez was booked for both murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Days later, on April 6, detectives located a second suspect, 62-year-old Chino resident Carlos Lugo Meza Sr., in the 12900 block of 4th Street. He was arrested for his involvement in the shooting and booked for murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Thus far, however, detectives have been unable to locate a third suspect, whom they have identified as 45-year-old Chino resident Manuel Malgra. He is about 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighs around 280 pounds. He is balding with brown hair, brown eyes and tattoos on his left hand and back. Police warn that he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with additional information on the incident or who knows of Malgra's whereabouts was asked to contact authorities at (909) 334-3126.