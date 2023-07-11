Police searching for pair of burglars who hit Venice store in late June

The Los Angeles Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying two suspects who were involved in a commercial burglary in Venice in late June.

A portion of the burglary was caught on camera outside of a store in the 700 block of Lincoln Boulevard. The video shows the suspects parking a white, four-door pickup truck with no license plates on Indiana Avenue, just west of the store's location, at around 11:40 p.m. on June 29, LAPD said.

After getting out of the truck, one of the suspects can be seen climbing onto a white storage box at the rear of the store, covering the surveillance cameras before cutting a hole in the ceiling in order to gain entry.

Once inside, the suspect covers another camera before stealing an undisclosed number of items from the store, passing them to the second suspect outside of the hole one the storage box.

At around 3:55 a.m. the next day, June 30, the security alarm activated, prompting the suspects to flee from the area, police said.

As the investigation continues, police have described one of the suspects as a male who was wearing a black hoodie, black pants and white shoes, as well as red gloves and a red and black baseball hat with a hood covering his head.

They did not provide a description for the second suspect.

The video can be seen on LAPD's YouTube channel.

Anyone with information on the incident was asked to contact investigators at (310) 482-6364.