Police searching for man who broke into Santa Ana residence

Police are searching for a man who broke into a Santa Ana home late Tuesday evening and woke the residents as he was standing over their bed. 

According to Santa Ana Police Department, the man broke into the locked home and made his way through the home before ending up in the owner's bedroom. 

Once they woke, the owner was able to force the suspect out of the home after realizing it was not one of their children. 

Officers asked anyone with information on the suspect's identity or whereabouts to contact them at (714) 245-8551. 

First published on December 21, 2022 / 6:33 PM

