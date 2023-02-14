Watch CBS News
Police searching for man who attempted to sexually assault woman in Pacific Palisades

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Police are searching for a man who allegedly attempted to sexually assault a woman in the Pacific Palisades in early January. 

Los Angeles Police Department

According to a statement from Los Angeles Police Department, the male suspect "approached a lone female at a local beach," located in the area of the 15500 block of Pacific Coast Highway, "made a statement of intent, then proceeded to place his hand over the victim's mouth while brandishing a boxcutter."

The woman was able to escape the man's grasp and flee from the area before he could act further. 

Police are describing the suspect as a man between 20 and 30-years-old, who is about 5 feet, 7 inches tall weighing around 150 to 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a navy blue or black zip-up jacket with dark pants and a tan hat. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at (213) 473-0447.

KCAL-News Staff
The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on February 13, 2023 / 11:13 PM

