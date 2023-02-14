Police searching for man who attempted to sexually assault woman in Pacific Palisades
Police are searching for a man who allegedly attempted to sexually assault a woman in the Pacific Palisades in early January.
According to a statement from Los Angeles Police Department, the male suspect "approached a lone female at a local beach," located in the area of the 15500 block of Pacific Coast Highway, "made a statement of intent, then proceeded to place his hand over the victim's mouth while brandishing a boxcutter."
The woman was able to escape the man's grasp and flee from the area before he could act further.
Police are describing the suspect as a man between 20 and 30-years-old, who is about 5 feet, 7 inches tall weighing around 150 to 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a navy blue or black zip-up jacket with dark pants and a tan hat.
Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at (213) 473-0447.
