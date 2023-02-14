Police searching for man who attempted to sexually assault woman in Pacific Palisades

LAPD searching for man who attempted to sexually assault woman at beach

LAPD searching for man who attempted to sexually assault woman at beach

Police are searching for a man who allegedly attempted to sexually assault a woman in the Pacific Palisades in early January.

According to a statement from Los Angeles Police Department, the male suspect "approached a lone female at a local beach," located in the area of the 15500 block of Pacific Coast Highway, "made a statement of intent, then proceeded to place his hand over the victim's mouth while brandishing a boxcutter."

The woman was able to escape the man's grasp and flee from the area before he could act further.

Police are describing the suspect as a man between 20 and 30-years-old, who is about 5 feet, 7 inches tall weighing around 150 to 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a navy blue or black zip-up jacket with dark pants and a tan hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at (213) 473-0447.