Police searching for man who allegedly assaulted woman on MTA bus in East Hollywood

Police searching for man who allegedly assaulted woman on MTA bus in East Hollywood

Police searching for man who allegedly assaulted woman on MTA bus in East Hollywood

Police are searching for a man who they believe sexually assaulted a woman while riding an MTA bus in East Hollywood in early April.

It happened at around 10 p.m. on April 12 near Sunset Boulevard and Vermont Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. They say that the suspect sat next to the victim, a 33-year-old woman, and began to talk to her.

At some point, the suspect began "brandishing a knife and demanding money from her," LAPD said in a statement. "When the victim did not have any money to give the suspect, he sexually assaulted her for several minutes."

Surveillance footage images of the alleged suspect. Los Angeles Police Department

They say that he exited the bus when it stopped at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Figueroa Street and ran on foot towards 40th Place.

He is described as a man between 19 and 30 years old who stands around 5-foot-5. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with a soccer logo for Qatar Airways with dark pants and a dark backpack.

Due to the nature of the crimes, investigators believe that there are more victims of unreported sexual assaults that the suspect may be responsible for.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact police at (323) 290-2976.