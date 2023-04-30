Police searching for hit-and-run driver who killed man in Irwindale

Authorities are searching for the driver in a hit-and-run that left a man dead in Irwindale on Saturday.

Irwindale Police Department

According to a statement from Irwindale Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 5000 block of Azusa Canyon Road after learning that a body had been discovered in the area.

"A security guard conducting a perimeter check of a commercial complex in the area located an unidentified male subject unresponsive near the railroad tracks," the statement said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

During the course of their investigation, detectives utilized surveillance footage from nearby businesses to identify a vehicle involved in the fatal collision — a dark-colored SUV. Footage reportedly shows the car running over the victim and driving away at a "high rate of speed."

Anyone with additional information on the incident was urged to contact detectives at (626) 430-2290.