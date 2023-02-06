Police searching for hit-and-run driver who killed 55-year-old Van Nuys man

Police are searching for a driver connected to a fatal hit-and-run that occurred in Van Nuys late Friday evening.

The incident occurred at around 10:15 p.m. at the intersection of Oxnard Street and Woodman Avenue when a 55-year-old man crossing the street was struck by a dark-colored vehicle traveling westbound through the crossing. The driver failed to stop and render aid, fleeing from the scene.

The victim, identified as Van Nuys resident Peter Escalante, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Los Angeles Police Department did not provide any information on a suspect.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has additional information is asked to contact detectives at (818) 644-8035.