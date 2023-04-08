Watch CBS News
Local News

Police searching for gunman in car-to-car shooting on 605 Freeway

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Police are searching for a gunman wanted in connection with a car-to-car shooting that happened on the 605 Freeway early Friday morning. 

According to California Highway Patrol, officers were first made aware of the shooting at around 9:40 a.m. on the portion of the freeway just south of the I-10 Freeway. 

Investigators learned that the shooter, a man in his 20s, was behind the wheel of a black SUV when he pulled up alongside the driver of a Toyota Prius and fired one shot into the side of the vehicle. 

The driver of the Prius exited the freeway and stopped at a Mobil gas station on Ramona Boulevard, where they called 911. Investigators located a bullet inside of the car. The driver was not injured. 

Witnesses said that the suspect was wearing a black shirt and a black hat, and drove away from the spot of the shooting on the eastbound I-10. 

Detectives were working to identify a motive in the shooting. 

Anyone with additional information was asked to contact investigators at (323) 980-4600.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on April 7, 2023 / 6:14 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.