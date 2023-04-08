Police searching for gunman in car-to-car shooting on 605 Freeway

Police are searching for a gunman wanted in connection with a car-to-car shooting that happened on the 605 Freeway early Friday morning.

According to California Highway Patrol, officers were first made aware of the shooting at around 9:40 a.m. on the portion of the freeway just south of the I-10 Freeway.

Investigators learned that the shooter, a man in his 20s, was behind the wheel of a black SUV when he pulled up alongside the driver of a Toyota Prius and fired one shot into the side of the vehicle.

The driver of the Prius exited the freeway and stopped at a Mobil gas station on Ramona Boulevard, where they called 911. Investigators located a bullet inside of the car. The driver was not injured.

Witnesses said that the suspect was wearing a black shirt and a black hat, and drove away from the spot of the shooting on the eastbound I-10.

Detectives were working to identify a motive in the shooting.

Anyone with additional information was asked to contact investigators at (323) 980-4600.