Police searching for gunman connected to fatal shooting in Pacoima

Authorities are searching for the suspect involved in a fatal shooting in Pacoima on Sunday.

According to Los Angeles Police Department, officers were dispatched to the scene in the 10300 block fo Rincon Avenue at around 1 a.m., where they found the victim, 39-year-old man Daniel Garcia, dead on the sidewalk.

The motive for the shooting was not immediately known.

Police did not release any information on a suspect involved in the shooting.

Anyone with additional information was asked to contact LAPD's Operations Valley Bureau Homicide unit at (818) 374-9550.