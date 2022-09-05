Watch CBS News
Police searching for gunman connected to fatal shooting in Pacoima

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Authorities are searching for the suspect involved in a fatal shooting in Pacoima on Sunday. 

According to Los Angeles Police Department, officers were dispatched to the scene in the 10300 block fo Rincon Avenue at around 1 a.m., where they found the victim, 39-year-old man Daniel Garcia, dead on the sidewalk. 

The motive for the shooting was not immediately known. 

Police did not release any information on a suspect involved in the shooting. 

Anyone with additional information was asked to contact LAPD's Operations Valley Bureau Homicide unit at (818) 374-9550.

First published on September 5, 2022 / 5:27 AM

