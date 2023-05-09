Watch CBS News
Police searching for driver that killed a 63-year-old in South LA

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Police are searching for the driver that was involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 63-year-old pedestrian.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the crash happened in the early morning hours of Sunday morning. At about 3:10 a.m. police received a call about a man down at the intersection of Avalon Boulevard and East 110th Street. When firefighters arrived the 63-year-old pedestrian had already died. 

Investigators said the driver failed to stay at the scene, render any aid or identify themselves. 

"Drivers are reminded that if they become involved in a collision, they should pull over and stop as soon as it is safe to do so, notify emergency services, and remain at the scene to identify themselves," the department said.

Police do not have a description of the vehicle.

As part of the Hit-and-Run Reward Program Trust Fund, which was established in 2015, the city is offering up to a $50,000 reward for anyone with information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspect as well as the conviction or resolution of this case. 

Tips can be submitted to the detective investigating the case by phone at (213) 713-9579 or (323) 421-2500. During non-business hours people can call (877) 527-3247.

Those wishing to stay anonymous can submit their tips to Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or on their website.

