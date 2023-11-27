Police searching for armed suspect who fired shots during attempted robbery in Long Beach

Police are searching for an armed man who attempted to rob a business in Long Beach early Monday morning.

The incident happened at around 4:20 a.m. in the 6000 block of Long Beach Boulevard, where officers were sent after learning of shots fired, according to Long Beach Police Department.

"A male suspect entered a business and attempted to steal several items before being stopped by the male adult victim in a physical altercation," police said in a statement. "The suspect fled on foot and fired a gun multiple times back at the business."

One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries in an altercation that occurred when the man entered the business. They declined medical treatment from paramedics.

No other injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

Investigators did not release a description of the suspect.