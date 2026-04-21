Police search for Westwood, Sherman Oaks home burglary suspects

Los Angeles Police Department officers are searching for two burglary suspects who allegedly broke into a Westwood home, stealing jewelry and designer handbags. Then, one hour later, a burglary occurred nine miles away, involving two suspects in Sherman Oaks

Police arrived at the home in the 700 block of Westholme Avenue just after midnight to reports of a burglary, but did not find any suspects. Neighbor Chris Johnson says he saw two men in dark clothing running from the home.

"We looked out the window, heard some loud noises and guys talking, very loudly like -- go, go, go, go!" Johnson said.

Two masked suspects allegedly escaped in a white sedan. A Louis Vuitton tote bag was left behind, outside the residence.

About an hour later, the LAPD got a call about an attempted break-in at a home on the 4300 block of Noble Avenue in Sherman Oaks.

Police say two suspects dressed in black hoodies failed to get inside.

All of this comes after a string of burglaries in the San Fernando Valley in recent weeks, from Sylmar down to Toluca Lake.

During a news conference on Monday, LA Mayor Karen Bass, along with Police Chief Jim McDonnell, said the department's elite Metropolitan Division has been deploying officers to the Valley, where patrols have increased.

"In the most impacted areas, we're using advanced technology and coordinated intelligence

to identify patterns and track suspects," McDonnell said.

Johnson says he was able to check on his neighbor after the police arrived. "I don't think any (physical) harm was done, which is the most important thing," he said.

While break-ins such as these are upsetting, the LAPD says property crimes have been on a downward trend.