Police search for suspects involved in Reseda car-to-car shooting, leaving 1 person injured

By Julie Sharp

Police are searching for suspects involved in a car-to-car shooting incident at a Reseda intersection that left one uninvolved person injured.

A commuter whose vehicle was struck with gunfire in a Reseda intersection shooting called police regarding the incident. KCALNews

A commuter whose vehicle's windshield was hit by a bullet at Reseda Boulevard and Strathern Street called the police around 10:30 a.m. regarding the gunshots.

One person at the scene required medical treatment for a glass-related injury, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police continue searching for a black Nissan Frontier and a black Volkswagen Jetta involved in the shooting incident. 

