Watch CBS News
Local News

Police search for at least 4 suspects after burglary, pursuit in Sherman Oaks

By Chelsea Hylton

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

The Los Angeles Police Department is looking for at least four suspects who allegedly broke into a cannabis grow business in Sherman Oaks and led police on a pursuit Tuesday morning.

The LAPD said they received a call at 3 a.m. for a burglary near the 5900 block of Nobel Avenue.

cannabis-grow-business-burglary.png
The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for at least four suspects involved in a burglary and pursuit in Sherman Oaks.  KCAL News

When officers arrived at the scene the suspects were leaving. Police initiated a pursuit but had to discontinue it due to unsafe speeds, the LAPD said.

The suspects got away and are still outstanding. It is unknown how much product was stolen during the burglary. 

Chelsea Hylton

Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Hylton has previously worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.