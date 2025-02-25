Police search for at least 4 suspects after burglary, pursuit in Sherman Oaks

The Los Angeles Police Department is looking for at least four suspects who allegedly broke into a cannabis grow business in Sherman Oaks and led police on a pursuit Tuesday morning.

The LAPD said they received a call at 3 a.m. for a burglary near the 5900 block of Nobel Avenue.

The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for at least four suspects involved in a burglary and pursuit in Sherman Oaks. KCAL News

When officers arrived at the scene the suspects were leaving. Police initiated a pursuit but had to discontinue it due to unsafe speeds, the LAPD said.

The suspects got away and are still outstanding. It is unknown how much product was stolen during the burglary.