Watch CBS News

Police search for suspect wanted for sexual assault in West LA

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (April 8 AM Edition) 01:29

The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of sexually assaulting a woman outside her own apartment on March 23 at about 10:10 p.m.

sexual-assault-suspect.jpg
The suspect is described as a 32-year-old Black man, with brown hair and brown eyes. Police said that he is 5-feet-7-inches tall and about 165 pounds. He wore all black except for a bit of neon on his hoodie.  LAPD

The suspect is described as a 32-year-old African American man, with brown hair and brown eyes. Police said that he is 5-feet-7-inches tall and about 165 pounds. He wore all black except for a bit of neon on his hoodie. 

According to LAPD, the man followed the victim into an apartment building elevator and then to her front door. He then pinned the woman against the wall near her front door. 

"Suspect motioned victim to open her apartment door while pressing his exposed genitalia against her," the LAPD alert said. 

The suspect walked back to the elevator after the victim repeatedly yelled "no."

Police asked anyone with information to call detectives at (213) 473-0447.

First published on April 8, 2022 / 5:50 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.