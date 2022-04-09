Police search for suspect wanted for sexual assault in West LA

The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of sexually assaulting a woman outside her own apartment on March 23 at about 10:10 p.m.

The suspect is described as a 32-year-old African American man, with brown hair and brown eyes. Police said that he is 5-feet-7-inches tall and about 165 pounds. He wore all black except for a bit of neon on his hoodie.

According to LAPD, the man followed the victim into an apartment building elevator and then to her front door. He then pinned the woman against the wall near her front door.

"Suspect motioned victim to open her apartment door while pressing his exposed genitalia against her," the LAPD alert said.

The suspect walked back to the elevator after the victim repeatedly yelled "no."

Police asked anyone with information to call detectives at (213) 473-0447.