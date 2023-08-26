Police search for pursuit suspect in Westmont: Manchester and Figueroa intersection closed

Police were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle along the 110 and 91 Freeways in the Harbor Gateway area around 7:30 p.m. At one point the driver was going the wrong way along the 110 Freeway.

The driver exited the freeway, and somewhere near the Manchester Avenue and Figueroa Street intersection, everyone inside the vehicle fled on foot.

The Manchester, Figueroa intersection remains closed around 8 p.m. as officers search for one of the three suspects. Three people have been detained.

A large police presence is at the scene.

This story is developing.

