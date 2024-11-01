Police search for man who allegedly killed beloved bird in the San Bernardino Mountains

With sparkling water and mountain views, Lake Gregory is an oasis in the San Bernardino Mountains. However, some people in the community are outraged over what they're calling an attack on nature.

"It's just made me absolutely sick to my stomach," resident Shyann Swisher said.

Swisher isn't alone in her disgust after a video circulated of someone throwing a rock at a bird sitting on the docks. The white egret died after the attack.

"To her that something so innocent was killed is awful," neighbor Mandy Tomasello said.

The incident happened last week but neighbors said the bird wasn't just passing through. They said the lake was its home.

"This bird was a part of our community, his name was Arthur," Swisher said. "Everyone knows him."

Neighbors said Arthur was frequently photographed with a blue heron. The community said wildlife experts did not track the birds but many shared their photos of the birds throughout the years.

"It was beautiful majestic, innocent," Tomasello said.

The incident around 5 p.m. and witnesses said they asked the man to stop throwing rocks. They said he attacked the bird as it got closer to him.

"It's cruel. What's the next step to that cruelty," Swisher said.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said they are investigating the attack as a case of animal cruelty. Neighbors said they are glad it's being taken seriously.

"I think an example needs to be made out of him," Swisher said.