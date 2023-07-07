Police search for armed suspect in Montecito Heights neighborhood
Police continue to search for a man armed with a gun in a Montecito Heights neighborhood Friday morning.
The Los Angeles Police Department reported around 4:30 a.m. they responded to a call of a man armed with a gun.
Once the man was located, he led police on a short pursuit until crashing his car. The suspect then jumped out of his car, and over an hour later, police continue their search for the suspect at East Avenue 43 and Griffin Avenue.
The suspect is said to be a man in his 20s wearing blue jeans and a black sweater.
