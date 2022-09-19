Innocent bystander shot during downtown LA robbery; 4 suspects in custody after pursuit into Compton

A valet was shot during a robbery and shooting in downtown Los Angeles that led to a pursuit that ended in Compton, where police have four people in custody

LAPD officers search a Compton neighborhood for suspects in a downtown LA robbery. (credit: CBS)

LAPD officers responding to a report of a robbery in the 900 block of South Broadway heard gunshots as they were arrived at about 2:45 a.m. Several suspects trying to drive off in a black BMW shot at officers, who gave chase.

The chase led to the 900 block of West Piru Street in Compton, where the suspects abandoned the vehicle. An LAPD sergeant in Compton said that three suspects were in custody, but two remain at large.

LAPD officers checking into a report of a robbery in downtown LA arrived to hear shots being fired. (credit: CBS)

The reported robbery remains under investigation in downtown LA. Bullet casings and a pair of discarded tennis shoes were marked as evidence in a parking lot near the United Artists theater at the Ace Hotel.

A man says his son who works as a valet at a nearby hotel was shot in the leg, but he is expected to be OK. Another man who works at a nearby smoke shop said the suspects had held up some of his customers for their jewelry. When they all moved outside, that's when shots were fired.

Police have not confirmed whether anyone was hit by gunfire, or where the robbery took place.

No officers fired their weapons, or were hurt, according to the LAPD.