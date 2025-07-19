Police say former Laguna Beach hotel GM raped an intoxicated teen

The Laguna Beach Police Department says it has arrested a former hotel manager who allegedly raped a teenage girl while she was intoxicated.

In a news release, the department said 37-year-old Laguna Niguel resident Phelton Calhoun was arrested on Wednesday after a 17-year-old girl reported an alleged sexual assault. She told police that about three weeks prior, Calhoun raped her while she was intoxicated in Laguna Beach.

Investigators identified the suspect as Calhoun, the former general manager of La Casa Del Camino, a beachfront hotel located adjacent to Cress Street Beach. They also determined that he was a cocaine dealer and carried a firearm.

A search warrant was executed at his home, where more narcotics for sale and guns were found and seized.

Calhoun was arrested on suspicion of rape of an intoxicated person, statutory rape of a minor more than three years younger, sending harmful material to a minor, possession of narcotics for sale and possession of a firearm and narcotics.

He's being held at the Orange County jail without bail, police said.

No additional details were immediately made available.