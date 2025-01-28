Police respond to Los Angeles-area barricaded suspect with a sword

Los Angeles Police Department officers have surrounded a Baldwin Hills neighborhood after an alleged sword-wielding suspect barricaded himself inside a Crenshaw apartment.

Police said they received a call just after 10 a.m. on Tuesday about a suspect chasing another person with a sword. Police say the suspect then barricaded himself inside an apartment on Gibraltar Avenue and August Street.

It is the barricaded suspect may also be armed with a gun. A SWAT team was called to the scene and is attempting to talk the suspect out of the apartment.

This is a developing story.

Los Angeles Police Department officers surround a Baldwin Hills apartment complex where a potentially armed suspect is barricaded inside. KCALNews