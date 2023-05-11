Police release video of hit-and-run that left man riding dirt bike dead in South LA

Police have released footage of a fatal hit-and-run collision that left a man riding a dirt bike dead in South Los Angeles back in October of last year.

The crash initially occurred on Oct. 16, 2022 at around 3 p.m., when a 20-year-old man riding a dirt bike eastbound on 54th street near Cimarron Street, was traveling behind a dark-colored car driving in the same direction.

The vehicle, which police have now discovered was a gray Ford Fusion, made an unsafe movement while turning, which caused the victim to slam into the rear of the car, fall of the dirt bike and fall to the ground.

Police said that the driver then continued driving without stopping to help the victim.

Paramedics rushed the 20-year-old man, who has not been identified, to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A standing reward of up to $50,000 is available via the Los Angeles Hit-and-Run Reward Program Trust Fund for any information that leads to the identification or conviction of the suspect.

A video of the collision can be seen via LAPD's YouTube Channel.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact LAPD detectives at (323) 421-2500.