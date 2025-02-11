Police release video of hit-and-run suspect that killed pedestrian near downtown LA

Detectives are still searching for the hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a pedestrian near downtown Los Angeles in early January, and in hopes of finding new leads, they've released video to the public.

The crash happened back on Jan. 12 at around 12:50 a.m. near the intersection of Third Street and Lucas Avenue, according to a release from the Los Angeles Police Department.

Investigators believe that the victim, who has since been identified as 41-year-old Joshua David Hathaway, was walking near the intersection when he was hit by the driver of a white 2018 to 2022 model Honda Accord traveling westbound on on Lucas Avenue.

"The driver of the vehicle continued driving west on 3rd Street and fled the location, failing to stop and identify him/her self, and/or render aid as required by law," LAPD said.

Hathaway was declared dead at the scene by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics.

While they continue their search for the driver, police have released surveillance footage from the area that shows the suspect's car.

The video can be viewed on LAPD's YouTube.

As with all deadly hit-and-run crashes in Los Angeles, a standing reward of up to $50,000 has been offered for information that leads to the identification, arrest and conviction of the driver.

Anyone who may know more is asked to contact investigators at (213) 833-3713 or 41911@lapd.online.