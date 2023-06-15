Watch CBS News
Police release sketch of Mount Rubidoux sexual assault suspect

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Police have released a composite sketch of a man they believe sexually assaulted a woman at the Mount Rubidoux Trail.

According to the Riverside Police Department, the suspect is a man in his early to mid-20s with a slender build. He was last seen wearing dark clothing with a hood over his head. 

mount-rubidoux-sexual-assault-composite-sketch.jpg
A sketch of the suspect. Riverside PD

The alleged sexual assault happened earlier this week on Tuesday, June 13 at about 4:46 a.m. The victim said she was attacked by the suspect while she was entering the trail near San Andreas Avenue and Glenwood Avenue when she was assaulted by an unknown suspect. 

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to contact the detective assigned to the case at (951) 353-7120 or via email: DSuarez@RiversideCA.gov. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the department's email RPDTips@RiversideCA.gov or through its app "Atlas 1."

First published on June 15, 2023 / 4:02 PM

