Police release new video of Koreatown hit-and-run crash as victim is "fighting for his life"

Investigators have released new video of a hit-and-run collision that left a pedestrian with severe injuries in Koreatown in early March.

The crash happened back on March 1 at around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Western Avenue and First Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Footage shows the car, a gray four-door that might be a Toyota Camry, as it drives through the intersection and strikes the pedestrian, who looks to be running across the street.

Instead of stopping, the driver continues to drive. Police say they were last seen as they passed Weymouth Avenue.

The victim, who hast not yet been identified, was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is still "fighting for his life," police said.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact detectives at (213) 321-9681.