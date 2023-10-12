Police release video and new information in incident that left man injured in Hollywood

LAPD releases footage of incident in Hollywood that sent man to hospital

Los Angeles Police Department released new information on an incident between officers and man who wound up hospitalized as a result in Hollywood back in September.

According to a statement, officers were called to the 6000 block of W. Sunset Boulevard at around 12:40 a.m. after learning of a battery suspect outside of a liquor store.

"As officers arrived at the location, they saw the subject, described as a 22-year-old male ... being escorted by security out of a bar, which is located on the second floor of the multi-unit shopping center," the statement said.

Officers said the suspect, while clearly appearing to be intoxicated, was cooperative with their questions and their requests for him to leave the area.

As they were leaving the area, however, with officers back inside of their patrol vehicle and driving away from the parking lot, the man approached the driver side window and attempted to open one of the car doors.

"The driver officer verbalized with the subject to step back, to which he appeared to comply," the statement said. "As officers began to pull out of the parking lot and turn westbound onto Sunset Boulevard, the subject became caught or held onto the rear driver side of the police vehicle."

They say he was pulled approximately 15 feet before falling onto the road. He was taken to a nearby hospital after the incident, which knocked him unconscious.

He is said to have suffered a skull fracture and a brain bleed, but was released from the hospital a few days later, police said.