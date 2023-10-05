Police release new image of car connected to fatal hit-and-run in North Hollywood

Police release new image of vehicle connected to deadly hit-and-run in Hollywood

Police are continuing their search for the suspect involved in a hit-and-run collision in North Hollywood in late-September that left a pedestrian dead.

Suspected vehicle connected to hit-and-run in North Hollywood on Sept. 24. Los Angeles Police Department

The incident happened back on Sept. 24, at around 1:25 a.m., when the man, now identified as 33-year-old Loryn Cole, was walking across La Brea Avenue, just north of Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement.

Investigators say that Cole was struck by a blue, 2020-23 Chevrolet Corvette that was traveling southbound on La Brea Ave., in what they say could have been a street race with another car.

On Wednesday, they released a new image of the vehicle via nearby surveillance footage.

"Speed possibly was a factor in this collision. It is unknown if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor," LAPD said.

A standing reward of $50,000 has been offered by the city of Los Angeles for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the involved suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators at (213) 473-0234.