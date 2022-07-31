Watch CBS News
Police ready if vandals attempt to hit 6th Street Bridge again

Police say they are ready to go if vandals hit the 6th Street Bridge in Boyle Heights again. 

Officers will have a traffic enforcement operation from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday. 

The bridge is presently open, but it has been closed to traffic at least four times recently because of a wave of criminal activity, including side-shows and vandalism. 

Police say there could be additional closures Sunday during the operation. 

The 6th Street Bridge opened three weeks ago. 

