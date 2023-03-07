Police pursuit of a robbery suspect in South LA ends with a vehicle crash and lengthy standoff

Los Angeles Police Department officers pursued a robbery suspect, beginning around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday through South Los Angeles and finally apprehended the suspect after an over one-hour standoff as the suspect sat in the vehicle after crashing into another vehicle.

The pursuit, around 12:40 p.m., began at southbound Normandie Avenue and 108th Street. It ended around 12:50 p.m. at Slauson and Eighth Avenues as the suspect's silver sedan crashed into another vehicle.

A large police response awaited, with weapons drawn, at the crash scene as the suspect remained inside the vehicle, appearing to be on the phone.

The standoff lasted over one hour with the suspect sitting inside the vehicle, showing no response to police, SWAT, and robotics until officers smashed the rear window and placed a smoke device inside the vehicle.

The suspect ran out of the car around 2:15 and was apprehended by police.

