Police pursuit through East Los Angeles ends with crash

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
A pursuit in East Los Angeles ended with a single-vehicle crash early Monday morning, authorities said.

The pursuit began around 5:20 a.m. Monday, when a suspect behind the wheel of a GMC pick-up truck was suspected of speeding.

Eventually, in the area of Beswick and Calzona streets, the driver lost control of the truck and crashed. He and a woman were taken into custody, the California Highway Patrol confirmed.

A man was treated for injuries and an ambulance was called. It's not yet clear if he was the driver or a third suspect.

No additional details were immediately made available.

