Police pursuit through East Los Angeles ends with crash

A pursuit in East Los Angeles ended with a single-vehicle crash early Monday morning, authorities said.

The pursuit began around 5:20 a.m. Monday, when a suspect behind the wheel of a GMC pick-up truck was suspected of speeding.

Eventually, in the area of Beswick and Calzona streets, the driver lost control of the truck and crashed. He and a woman were taken into custody, the California Highway Patrol confirmed.

A man was treated for injuries and an ambulance was called. It's not yet clear if he was the driver or a third suspect.

No additional details were immediately made available.