Police detain 2 alleged armed robbery suspects at the end of pursuit in Compton

Los Angeles Police Department officers took two men in custody following a pursuit through South Los Angeles and ending in Compton.

The driver, in a Black GMC Yukon, traveled along the 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles, then onto the eastbound 105 Freeway and into Compton.

At South Coral Avenue and W. Laurel Street, the SUV came to a stop, and four people ran out of the car, fleeing into the neighborhood.

Aerial footage showed police detaining two of the four suspects, and it is not known at this time if the other two suspects are in police custody.

