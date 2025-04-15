Watch CBS News
Man arrested after allegedly making criminal threats, leading police on pursuit in Koreatown

By KCAL News Staff

/ KCAL News

A man wanted for allegedly making criminal threats and leading police on a pursuit in Koreatown was arrested Tuesday afternoon. 

Police are searching for a driver wanted for allegedly making criminal threats in the Koreatown area. KCAL News

SkyCal flew over the pursuit when the driver could be seen traveling at high speeds on the freeway before getting off and driving on the street. Officers from the California Highway Patrol assisted the Alhambra Police Department in the pursuit. 

During the pursuit, the driver was also seen swerving through lanes and running several red lights. 

Around 12:14 p.m., the driver got out of the vehicle and ran toward an apartment complex near S. New Hampshire Avenue and W. 4th Street. 

He was seen running into the parking garage. Police began searching the area and set up a perimeter. 

Around 12:56 p.m., he was taken into custody. 

KCAL News Staff
