Reckless driver behind wheel of Tesla crashes to end pursuit through Hollywood streets

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

A slow-speed pursuit with an alleged reckless driver came to a sudden end after continuing through Hollywood surface streets for nearly 30 minutes on Saturday evening. 

The chase began near Santa Monica Boulevard and Central Park East with Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies, but at some point Los Angeles Police Department officers took over. 

With SkyCal overhead, the driver, behind the wheel of a white Tesla, could be seen driving at slow speeds along Hollywood surface streets. They stopped on several occasions, prompting officers to exit their cars with guns drawn, before they would drive off again. 

At around 10:25 p.m. the suspect suddenly collided with the back of a parked car on Santa Monica Boulevard near N. Mariposa Avenue at around 30 miles per hour, according to SkyCal's speed tracker. 

It's unclear what caused them to suddenly veer to the right. 

The suspect, who did not have shoes on, finally surrendered to police after the crash. He was taken into custody without further incident. 

