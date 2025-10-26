Watch CBS News
Police pursue driver moving at high speeds through Los Angeles

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles.
Austin Turner

/ CBS LA

Authorities were in pursuit of a vehicle in Los Angeles County on Sunday night.

The pursuit began sometime before 10:45 p.m. when officers with the California Highway Patrol attempted to apprehend a driver behind the wheel of a white Infiniti in Temple City.

The driver continued westbound on the 10 Freeway before moving to the 5 Freeway around 11 p.m.

The CHP said the driver was wanted for high-speed and reckless driving. They drove faster than 130 miles per hour on the freeway at multiple points around 11 p.m.

At 11:10 p.m., the driver exited the freeway in downtown Los Angeles and appeared to enter a parking structure.

The vehicle was not reported stolen, authorities said. As of 11:15 p.m., it was not clear if a suspect was found or apprehended.

This is a developing report. Check back for updates.

