Police pursue an attempted vehicle theft suspect

By KCAL-News Staff

Around 2 p.m. Friday, Ventura County Sheriff's began a pursuit a black Prius on the 101 Freeway in Calabasas. 

It moved to surface streets shortly after, where LAPD took over and two PIT maneuvers were attempted. The black Prius sustained damage but continued on to Woodland Hills, moving westbound on Ventura Boulevard. 

A third PIT maneuver disabled the vehicle, ending the pursuit at DeSoto Avenue and Ventura Boulevard. 

A male driver and female passenger were taken Into custody.

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on June 2, 2023 / 2:09 PM

