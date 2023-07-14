Watch CBS News
Police pursue stolen vehicle suspect through Inglewood

Gardena Police began a pursuit of an assault with a deadly weapon suspect driving a 2015 Kia Optima on the Southbound 110 Freeway.

The California Highway Patrol took over the pursuit, on freeways, but Gardena police picked it up again the pursuit continued on surface streets in Inglewood. The driver drove on the wrong side of the rode and during the pursuit, two passengers got out. 

Both agencies dropped pursuit mode as the stolen vehicle suspect traveled along El Segundo Boulevard in Inglewood.

First published on July 13, 2023 / 5:00 PM

