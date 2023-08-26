Police pursued a Tesla through Orange County, driver angrily exits and is detained
Police pursued a white Tesla on the westbound 91 Freeway through Orange County at varying speeds.
The driver violated HOV/ carpool lane requirements around 10:30 p.m. which prompted the pursuit.
Around 11 p.m.,the driver continued east on the 91 Freeway into Northeast Anaheim at slower speeds, around 50 and 60 mph, with a flat rear tire
The car's rear tire fell off the car, causing the car to stop, and the driver exited and angrily walked directly up to police officers around 11:10 p.m.
Officers quickly detained the man.
The pursuit ended on the 91 Freeway at Gypsum Canyon Road in Yorba Linda.
