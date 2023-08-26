Watch CBS News
Local

Police pursued a Tesla through Orange County, driver angrily exits and is detained

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Police pursued  a white Tesla on the westbound 91 Freeway through Orange County at varying speeds.

The driver violated HOV/ carpool lane requirements around 10:30 p.m. which prompted the pursuit. 

Around 11 p.m.,the driver continued east on the 91 Freeway into Northeast Anaheim at slower speeds, around 50 and 60 mph, with a flat rear tire

The car's rear tire fell off the car, causing the car to stop, and the driver exited and angrily walked directly up to police officers around 11:10 p.m.

Officers quickly detained the man. 

The pursuit ended on the 91 Freeway at Gypsum Canyon Road in Yorba Linda.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on August 25, 2023 / 11:00 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.