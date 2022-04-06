Police: Molotov cocktails ignited fires at 2 Boyle Heights appliance stores

Authorities are looking for a suspect they believe started a fire at two Boyle Heights convenience stores on Tuesday.

Police suspect that the fires were started by Molotov cocktails from a suspect who was seen running from one of the fires.

One of the convenience stores was located on the 1200 block of S. Lorena street and the other was at the corner of 4th street and Euclid.

Both of the stores that burned down on Tuesday were owned by the same family, according to the Los Angeles Times.

A couple refrigerators were lost in one of the fires but firefighters prevented them from spreading further into attached parts of the buildings and their neighbors.

The arson suspect remains at large.