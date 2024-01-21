Watch CBS News
Man arrested at Long Beach church after causing alleged disturbance with replica gun

By Iris Salem

Authorities have arrested a man in Long Beach accused of causing a disturbance at a church while allegedly armed with a replica firearm. 

Officers responded to the church Sunday in the 700 block of Olive Avenue. 

When they arrived, police said church patrons had detained a man they alleged had entered the church while waving an alleged firearm. 

Police said the alleged firearm was in fact a lighter resembling a firearm. The man was arrested and book at Long Beach City Hall. 

No injuries were reported. 

