Man arrested at Long Beach church after causing alleged disturbance with replica gun

Authorities have arrested a man in Long Beach accused of causing a disturbance at a church while allegedly armed with a replica firearm.

Officers responded to the church Sunday in the 700 block of Olive Avenue.

When they arrived, police said church patrons had detained a man they alleged had entered the church while waving an alleged firearm.

Police said the alleged firearm was in fact a lighter resembling a firearm. The man was arrested and book at Long Beach City Hall.

No injuries were reported.