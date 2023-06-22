Police look for hit-and-run driver who ran over a worker's foot downtown LA

LAPD searching for hit-and-run driver who ran over worker's foot in Downtown LA

Police are looking for the driver of a late model, white Chevy Silverado pickup truck that ran over a man's foot in downtown Los Angeles.

June 20 Surveillance video shows a Business Improvement District worker sweeping the sidewalk just outside of the 7th Street Marketplace around 1:30 p.m. when a truck runs into him.

Police are looking for the driver of this white Chevy Silverado involved in a hit-and-run. LAPD

The worker fell to the ground after he was struck by the truck as it turned right out of the market's parking lot. As the man rolled in pain, the truck drove off.

The White Chevy Silverado is said to be a later model, possibly a Z21 with black rims, a bed liner, and tinted windows.