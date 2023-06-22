Watch CBS News
Local News

Police look for hit-and-run driver who ran over a worker's foot downtown LA

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

LAPD searching for hit-and-run driver who ran over worker's foot in Downtown LA
LAPD searching for hit-and-run driver who ran over worker's foot in Downtown LA 00:48

Police are looking for the driver of a late model, white Chevy Silverado pickup truck that ran over a man's foot in downtown Los Angeles.

June 20 Surveillance video shows a Business Improvement District worker sweeping the sidewalk just outside of the 7th Street Marketplace around 1:30 p.m. when a truck runs into him.

truck.jpg
Police are looking for the driver of this white Chevy Silverado involved in a hit-and-run. LAPD

The worker fell to the ground after he was struck by the truck as it turned right out of the market's parking lot. As the man rolled in pain, the truck drove off.

The White Chevy Silverado is said to be a later model, possibly a Z21 with black rims, a bed liner, and tinted windows.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on June 22, 2023 / 11:13 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.