Watch CBS News
Local News

Police locate children allegedly abducted by their parents during a supervised visit in South LA

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

The two children who their parents allegedly abducted have been located, according to the LA County Sheriff's Department.

The California Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert for Wyman and Willow Bryant after their parents, Tiffany Bryant and David James, allegedly abducted them during a supervised visit in South Los Angeles.

The two children were last seen on Aug. 14 at about 3:07 p.m. at the intersection of S. Vermont Avenue and W. 83rd Street. 

Matthew Rodriguez

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.