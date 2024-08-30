Police locate children allegedly abducted by their parents during a supervised visit in South LA

The two children who their parents allegedly abducted have been located, according to the LA County Sheriff's Department.

The California Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert for Wyman and Willow Bryant after their parents, Tiffany Bryant and David James, allegedly abducted them during a supervised visit in South Los Angeles.

The two children were last seen on Aug. 14 at about 3:07 p.m. at the intersection of S. Vermont Avenue and W. 83rd Street.