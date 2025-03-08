Police label deadly Beverly Grove shooting as "justifiable homicide" stemming from family dispute

Police say deadly Beverly Grove shooting was "justifiable homicide" stemming from family dispute

Investigators have deemed a deadly shooting that stemmed from a family dispute in Beverly Grove as a "justifiable homicide."

They were sent to the 400 block of N. Alfred Street, just blocks from the Beverly Center, at around 1:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon after learning of shootings in the area, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Upon arrival, they found the suspect, a 61-year-old man, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was declared dead at the scene.

Details surrounding the ordeal still remain unclear as the investigation continues, but police say that the suspect's 58-year-old brother arrived at the home with a gun. Some point afterwards he opened fire, killing his brother.

On Saturday, police told CBS News Los Angeles that despite the man's temporary arrest, he was not booked after they deemed the incident a justifiable homicide and not a criminal homicide.

No further information has yet been provided.