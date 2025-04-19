Police investigating violent home invasions in Beverly Grove and Sherman Oaks

Authorities are investigating two separate home invasion burglaries that happened in Los Angeles late Friday and working to determine if the incidents are related.

The first happened at a home in the 300 block of N. Laurel Avenue in Beverly Grove at around 11:30 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

They say that three suspects entered through the sliding glass door in the backyard and sprayed the homeowner with pepper spray before forcing them into a closet and ransacking their home.

"My dog woke me up and I went out to the street and there was like 10 cop cars lined up," said a neighbor. He spoke with the victim, who gave him the frightening details of what happened when he heard his alarm system going off.

"Pulled him out of bed, maced him, tried to take him downstairs but didn't want to go, they were demanding where the safe was," the neighbor said. "It's spooky, could've been me."

Police say that the suspects were all wearing ski masks when they entered the home. They made off with jewelry and watches.

About two hours later, at around 12:30 a.m., police say that a home in the 13100 block of Ostego Street in Sherman Oaks was also ransacked.

The family heard someone breaking in and barricaded themselves inside of a bedroom before calling 911. They listened while the suspects ransacked their home.

Police say that the suspects again entered through a rear glass door. They fled from the area in a silver Toyota Corolla that was waiting out front.

No arrests have been announced in either incident as investigators work to determine if the two are connected.