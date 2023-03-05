Watch CBS News
Police investigating shooting in South LA; three teenagers hospitalized

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Three people have been hospitalized following a shooting in South Los Angeles late Saturday evening. 

According to Los Angeles Police Department, officers were dispatched to 76th Place and Main Street at around 10:20 p.m., after learning of shots fired in the area. 

Three patients were hospitalized as a result of the shooting, all of whom are said to be in "moderate condition" after suffering gunshot wounds to "one or more extremities," according to Los Angeles Fire Department. 

Firefighters said that the victims were two females, aged 15 and 16, and one male adult aged 18. 

Authorities did not provide any information on a suspect or a motive in the shooting. 

KCAL-News Staff
The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on March 4, 2023 / 11:02 PM

