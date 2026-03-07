Police investigating Reseda shooting death of 23-year-old man

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the San Fernando Valley on Friday night.

In a news release, the LAPD said officers responded to the 6800 block of Baird Avenue after reports of a shooting around 8 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. He's been identified only as a 23-year-old Black man.

No additional details, including any suspect information, were immediately made available.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the LAPD Robbery-Homicide Division, Valley Section, at 818-374-9550.