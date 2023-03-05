Police investigating possible gang-related shooting that left one wounded in South LA

Police are investigating a possible gang-related shooting that occurred in South Los Angeles late Saturday afternoon.

According to a statement from Los Angeles Police Department, the scene unfolded just before 12:30 p.m. near 36th Street and Trinity Street.

One man, in his 30s, is said to have been involved in some sort of argument with another man in his 40s, when both produced firearms and pointed them at each other, police said.

The wounded man was taken to a hospital in stable condition. It was unknown if the other person involved sustained any injuries.

Police are investigating the incident as gang-related.