Police investigating deadly shooting in Pacoima

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Pacoima on Wednesday. 

They were called to the 11900 block of Foothill Boulevard at around 10:45 a.m. after learning of an assault with a deadly weapon in the area, according to a release from the Los Angeles Police Department.

"Upon arrival, officers located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound," police said. 

The victim, who still has not been identified, died after being taken to a nearby hospital by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics. 

"Officers determined the victim was standing outside of a recreational vehicle when the suspect emerged from a separate vehicle and approached the victim before shooting him and fleeing to the awaiting vehicle," investigators said. 

The suspect has only been described as a male. 

As their investigation continues, LAPD homicide detectives ask that anyone who may know more contact them at (818) 374-9550. 

