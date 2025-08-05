Police investigating deadly shooting in Pacoima

Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Pacoima on Wednesday.

They were called to the 11900 block of Foothill Boulevard at around 10:45 a.m. after learning of an assault with a deadly weapon in the area, according to a release from the Los Angeles Police Department.

"Upon arrival, officers located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound," police said.

The victim, who still has not been identified, died after being taken to a nearby hospital by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics.

"Officers determined the victim was standing outside of a recreational vehicle when the suspect emerged from a separate vehicle and approached the victim before shooting him and fleeing to the awaiting vehicle," investigators said.

The suspect has only been described as a male.

As their investigation continues, LAPD homicide detectives ask that anyone who may know more contact them at (818) 374-9550.